Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $53.40. 447,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,556,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VKTX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $397,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $662,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,609,397.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 5,700 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $397,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $662,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,241 shares of company stock worth $17,786,475 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,341,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

