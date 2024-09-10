Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,626,000 after buying an additional 635,269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

