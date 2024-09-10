Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $569.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $553.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $252.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.