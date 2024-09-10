Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 106,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 264.5% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.