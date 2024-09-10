Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BR opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.73 and a 52-week high of $223.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.74 and its 200-day moving average is $202.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,852 shares of company stock worth $24,370,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.