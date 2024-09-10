Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes $395,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $1,201,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $275.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.18 and its 200 day moving average is $249.83. The company has a market cap of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $278.24.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

