Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $140.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $184.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

