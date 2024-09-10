Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s current price.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. Baird R W downgraded Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $95.40 and a twelve month high of $143.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.97.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Visteon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

