Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $92.99

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.99 and last traded at $93.06, with a volume of 15517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Visteon Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average is $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

