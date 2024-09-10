Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 111,905 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 87,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 39,883 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 166,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,444.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 59.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WBA opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

