Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.58 and last traded at C$19.54. Approximately 1,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

Wall Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$630.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61.

Get Wall Financial alerts:

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.84 million for the quarter. Wall Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties. It also engages in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units; and development and construction of residential housing units for sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.