Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DDFG Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 7,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 78,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $2,736,653.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares in the company, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 40,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $2,736,653.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 635,512,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,890,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,510,437 shares of company stock worth $487,759,176. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.