Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $198,536.00 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $198,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,395,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Steven Clive Miller sold 99,816 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,657,943.76.

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,726. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.81. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $188.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 408,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 79.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Warby Parker by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

