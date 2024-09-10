Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 8,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.8 %

WM stock opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.41 and a 200-day moving average of $208.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.