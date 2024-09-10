WAX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.73 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $106.83 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,246,640,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,494,406,453 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

