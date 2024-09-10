Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WAY. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Waystar Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.98. Waystar has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Waystar’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waystar will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth about $813,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

