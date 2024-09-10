Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 448 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $213.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $221.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.22 and a 200-day moving average of $196.56.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

