Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FI opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day moving average is $155.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $175.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

