Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

