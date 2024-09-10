Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 496,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,649,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,505,000.

GSLC stock opened at $107.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $111.03.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

