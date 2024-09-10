Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $283.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

