Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 145.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $329.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.94.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $248.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.44 and its 200 day moving average is $329.91. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.