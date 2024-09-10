Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $127.95 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average is $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

