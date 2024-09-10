Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 497 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.41 and its 200 day moving average is $208.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

