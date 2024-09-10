Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 5,708 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 321.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.29.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

TT opened at $345.30 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

