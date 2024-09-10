Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after buying an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,027.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after buying an additional 175,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.39.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $146.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler



Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

