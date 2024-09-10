Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,468 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,694,000 after buying an additional 1,619,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $1,752,382,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $273.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.96. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

