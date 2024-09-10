Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Five Below by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 497,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 97,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Five Below Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.46.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.