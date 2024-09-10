Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 18,417 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,417 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,723.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

