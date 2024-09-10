Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OncoCyte (OCX)

OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/9/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – OncoCyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/4/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OCX opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,558.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

