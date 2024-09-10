Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WFC opened at $54.60 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.