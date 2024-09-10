William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 680 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $247.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.25, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.