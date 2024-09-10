William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.