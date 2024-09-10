Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,058 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.53% of Winmark worth $55,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $2,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Winmark by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total transaction of $953,463.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,645. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $345.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.80. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $330.25 and a 1-year high of $451.30.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.08. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Winmark

Winmark Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.