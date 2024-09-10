WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 17,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 30,490 shares.The stock last traded at $57.98 and had previously closed at $58.56.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

