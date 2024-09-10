WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

WizzFinancial Stock Down 6.9 %

FIN stock traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 39.10 ($0.51). 426,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,470. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.45 million, a P/E ratio of 977.48 and a beta of 1.63. WizzFinancial has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 44 ($0.58).

Insider Transactions at WizzFinancial

In other news, insider Bill Newton sold 238,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £92,820 ($121,380.93). Corporate insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

WizzFinancial Company Profile

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

