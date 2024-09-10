World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $116.39 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $116.39 million and $828,845.59 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00042207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,836,774 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

