Worldcoin (WLD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $79.45 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00002549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $628.51 million and $79.45 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000114 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,619,376 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 426,039,919.9553128 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.44548456 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $91,337,642.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.