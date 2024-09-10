Wrapped Cardano (WADA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,682.02

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $1,682.02 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,459,856 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,459,856.39554841. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3399412 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,622.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

