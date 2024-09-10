Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xunlei Limited ( NASDAQ:XNET Free Report ) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Xunlei worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

