XYO Tops One Day Volume of $912,473.61 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, XYO has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $59.72 million and approximately $912,473.61 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009434 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013305 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,735.63 or 0.99899347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00444735 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $943,401.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.