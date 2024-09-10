YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 590,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,354,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,494.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

