ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $423,281.37 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00052890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00038268 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00014287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

