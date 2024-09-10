Zenon S. Nie Acquires 11,915 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Zenon S. Nie acquired 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $56,477.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,593.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

Shares of CRWS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 7,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Crafts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Crafts by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crown Crafts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

