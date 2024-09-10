Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.63.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

