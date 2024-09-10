Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.72.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.42. 225,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,177. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average is $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

