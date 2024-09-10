Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Zumiez Price Performance

Zumiez stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.25. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 261.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,095 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 107,073 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 641.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,814 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Stories

