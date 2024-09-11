1,196 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $29,643,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $226.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

