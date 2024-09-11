1,440 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Bought by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.02.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,898. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

