15,021 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Bought by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,320,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,782.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 933,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 922,558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,049,000 after buying an additional 890,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 783,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after buying an additional 493,420 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5569 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

